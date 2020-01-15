Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after buying an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,094 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,776,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,653,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.13. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

