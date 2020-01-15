Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

