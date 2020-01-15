Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $201.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

