Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,297 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.