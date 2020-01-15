Tiaa Fsb Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,357.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 175,553 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 153,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

NYSE:NVO opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

