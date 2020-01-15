Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.69.

NYSE:COF opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $105.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

