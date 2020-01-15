Tiaa Fsb Purchases 3,811 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.