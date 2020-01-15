Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,378,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,788,000 after purchasing an additional 832,194 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.2% during the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. SRB Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $67,560,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,895,339,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

