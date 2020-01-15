Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,703 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $146.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

