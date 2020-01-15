Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Update

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Timken stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. Timken has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,481,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Timken by 33.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Timken by 50.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 20.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.