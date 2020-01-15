Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading Down 12.4%

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD) traded down 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.78, 101,280 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 95,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.74. The company has a market cap of $30.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Company Profile (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

