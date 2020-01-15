Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 44.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 85.7% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 31,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $282.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.79 and its 200-day moving average is $275.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $222.00 and a 52 week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

