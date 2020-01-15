Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Short Interest Down 12.7% in December

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 691,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $71.54 and a 12 month high of $92.33.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

