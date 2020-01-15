TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $992.00

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 992 ($13.05) and last traded at GBX 992 ($13.05), with a volume of 47408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 987.99 ($13.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $498.77 million and a PE ratio of -11.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 947.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 890.97.

About TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

