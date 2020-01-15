TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TreeHouse Foods has lagged the industry in the past six months. The company has been seeing drab sales for a while now, which continued in third-quarter 2019. During the quarter, both earnings and sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year. Notably, TreeHouse Foods is grappling with sluggish Baked Goods and Meal Solutions units, which were hurt by SKU rationalization, adverse volume/mix and currency woes in the third quarter. Further, management lowered its earnings guidance for 2019, wherein sales are likely to remain weak. Nonetheless, the company is on track with its Structure to Win program, which is aimed at cutting costs. Also, we commend TreeHouse Foods’ focus on refining portfolio, as part of which it sold the Snacks unit and is on track to divest its ready-to-eat cereal business.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

THS stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

