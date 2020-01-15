Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $22.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.07. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $8,184,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $3,229,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,387,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,373,404. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.