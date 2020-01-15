Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

TWLO stock opened at $119.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $521,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,835 shares of company stock valued at $20,637,343 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Twilio by 26.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,268,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,102 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Twilio by 123.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,996 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 22.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,632,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,636,000 after acquiring an additional 296,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $102,522,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

