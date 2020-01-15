UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $176.00 price target on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Splunk from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.30.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $157.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.08 and a 200-day moving average of $130.20. Splunk has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $158.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,702 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,530. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Splunk by 43.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,815,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $354,094,000 after buying an additional 217,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 18.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 37,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

