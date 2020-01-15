Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,535 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,444,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,370,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 144,700 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.1% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The company has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

