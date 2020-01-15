UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669,780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,697,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PEP opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $140.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

