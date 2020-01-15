Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.62 ($61.18).

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

