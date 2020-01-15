Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) PT Raised to $42.00

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

AUB stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $49,205.00. Also, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 460.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

