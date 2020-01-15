United Services Automobile Association Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $233.95 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

