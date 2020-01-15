United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. UBS Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

