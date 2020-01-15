United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $17.04

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.04, but opened at $17.04. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 296,557 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 379.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 29.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 170.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,546 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

