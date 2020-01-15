United Technologies Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.25 Per Share (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for United Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $10.25 per share for the year.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

UTX stock opened at $151.54 on Monday. United Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other United Technologies news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Landmark Bank grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

