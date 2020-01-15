Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 299.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,708 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,895,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 246,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,513,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after buying an additional 132,603 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 470,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.14 million. Analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.06%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

