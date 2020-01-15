VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.16

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.16 and last traded at $69.13, with a volume of 11385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.9091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

