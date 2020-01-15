VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Reduced by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $30.96.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1905 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

