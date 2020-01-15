Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.22

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.22 and last traded at $97.22, with a volume of 1563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

