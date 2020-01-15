Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 12-Month High at $188.52

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.52 and last traded at $188.52, with a volume of 16391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5077 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $768,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

