Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.71

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.71 and last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 33767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -88.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

