Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given New GBX 490 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSVS. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.41) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 593 ($7.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 617.55 ($8.12).

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 462.40 ($6.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 479.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 467.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 646 ($8.50).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

