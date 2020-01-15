Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

NYSE:V opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $196.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.14. The stock has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.