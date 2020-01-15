Vistra Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,568 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the typical volume of 214 put options.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $396,301.20. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. Insiders have sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock valued at $501,820,810 in the last ninety days. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 28,151,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,347,000 after buying an additional 4,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 59.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,166,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,443,000 after buying an additional 4,514,742 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 34.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,060,000 after buying an additional 1,686,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 221.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,350,000 after buying an additional 3,783,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth about $91,629,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,133.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. Vistra Energy has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. Vistra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Energy will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

