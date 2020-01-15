Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.63. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

