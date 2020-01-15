Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Watkin Jones PLC (LON:WJG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 252.08 ($3.32), with a volume of 9402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($3.26).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.75. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

WJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.67) price objective (up previously from GBX 253 ($3.33)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.72.

Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

