Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.67) price target (up previously from GBX 253 ($3.33)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 248 ($3.26) on Monday. Watkin Jones has a one year low of GBX 195.40 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 256 ($3.37). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.58, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $634.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

