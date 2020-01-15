Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,308 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $157.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day moving average of $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $160.73. The firm has a market cap of $1,246.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

