Webster Bank N. A. Has $40,000 Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after buying an additional 6,128,570 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 638,189 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $59,454,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 59,462 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 57,956 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.