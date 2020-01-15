Wedbush Increases VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target to $60.00

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

VRNA opened at $6.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.78. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

