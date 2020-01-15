Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. Wendys has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

