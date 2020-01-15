WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in WESCO International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in WESCO International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 25,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.