Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of WAL opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $999,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,529.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 67,995 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $1,359,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

