Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Short Interest Update

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,618 shares of company stock worth $10,378,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 8.8% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

NYSE:WRK opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. Westrock has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.