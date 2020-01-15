Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,549,000 after purchasing an additional 67,047 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

