Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 1,074 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Copart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 11.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 6.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.