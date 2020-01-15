Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 1,572 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.6% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $3,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

