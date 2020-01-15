Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Takes Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,100,000 after buying an additional 2,490,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,938,000 after acquiring an additional 437,666 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $41,500,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 291,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.24.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KSU opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

