Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Up 14.1% in December

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,170,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 18.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 1,363.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

